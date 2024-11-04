Manatee County deputies searching for missing boys last seen with mother

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing boys who investigators say were last seen with their mother, who does not have custody.

Deputies say Lachina Cropes, 40, took 10-year-old Isaiah Israel and 8-year-old David Israel without permission.

All three were last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday driving away from a home off Rye Wilderness Trail east of Bradenton, the sheriff's office said.

Photos of Lachina Cropes, Isaiah Israel and David Israel courtesy of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.

