Manatee County: Idalia updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Manatee County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.

You can get information directly from the Manatee County EOC.

Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced yet.

Manatee schools status

Manatee County public schools will be open on Monday, August 28.

Other closings

None announced.

Sandbag locations

Manatee County will be opening self-serve sandbag stations (sandbags provided, limit 10 per household) beginning Monday (August 28) morning at 9 a.m. at the following locations:

Manatee Beach, 4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach 34217

Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach 34217

Bayfront Park, 310 North Bay Blvd., Anna Maria Island 34216

Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd Street East, Palmetto 34221

66th St. W Fleet Building (non-ADA; entrance directly across from 65th Street West), 4700 66th Street West, Bradenton 34210

Pride Park, 6032 9th Street East, Bradenton 34203

