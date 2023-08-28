Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
4
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Manatee County: Idalia updates and emergency information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Follow ongoing updates from Manatee County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.

You can get information directly from the Manatee County EOC.

Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced yet.

Manatee schools status

Manatee County public schools will be open on Monday, August 28.

Other closings

None announced.

Sandbag locations

Manatee County will be opening self-serve sandbag stations (sandbags provided, limit 10 per household) beginning Monday (August 28) morning at 9 a.m. at the following locations:

  • Manatee Beach, 4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach 34217
  • Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach 34217
  • Bayfront Park, 310 North Bay Blvd., Anna Maria Island 34216
  • Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd Street East, Palmetto 34221
  • 66th St. W Fleet Building (non-ADA; entrance directly across from 65th Street West), 4700 66th Street West, Bradenton 34210
  • Pride Park, 6032 9th Street East, Bradenton 34203

