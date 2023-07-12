Martinis for Moffitt, annual fundraiser to help fight cancer, returns to Tampa this weekend

One of the biggest fundraisers each year helping patients fight cancer returns to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday, July 15th.



Martinis for Moffitt raises money for its various cancer programs and lifesaving treatments and research.

Funds are especially targeted to the Adolescence and Young Adult programs and the prostate cancer collaborative at Moffitt.

The 17th annual event is the signature event of Bay Area Advisors and features a blend of entertainment and networking.

