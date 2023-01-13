Mcintosh Power Plant implosion scheduled Saturday morning in Lakeland

The Mcintosh Power Plant, which has provided much of Lakeland its electricity for more than four decades, will soon be nothing more than a pile of rubble.

On Saturday, the lion’s share of it is going to be imploded. The remainder is going to be demolished in March.

"You’ll feel it in your gut a little bit," said Frank Bodami of Total Wrecking and Environmental, which is doing the implosion. "Every time we do one, it is an adrenaline rush."

Lakeland Electric closed the coal-powered plant last year and started building a new one, powered by natural gas. It may also use new fuels like hydrogen according to spokesperson Catheryn Lacy.

The new plant will be built by 2024.

In the meantime, Lakeland Electric will continue to rely on electricity generated by its other plants and outside companies.

The city of Lakeland will hold an official farewell ceremony for the Mcintosh plant at 7 a.m. on Saturday. The implosion will happen at 8 a.m.

To see the implosion in person, there is a viewing area in a lot across the street from the plant, just off Lake Parker Drive. But get there early because the street is going to be closed off before the explosion.