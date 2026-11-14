MCSO: Suspect arrested after 23-year-old man shot, killed in Ellenton

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The Brief A 20-year-old man faces a manslaughter charge after a fatal shooting in Ellenton on Friday night, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a 23-year-old in the 900 block of Central Avenue after responding to a shooting at 8:34 p.m. Detectives obtained a search warrant as the investigation remains active, though officials have not released details on what led to the gunfire.



A 20-year-old man was arrested after being accused of culpable negligence resulting in manslaughter with a firearm after another man was shot and killed Friday night in Ellenton, according to deputies.

Ellenton shooting investigation details

What we know:

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a shooting that happened at 8:34 p.m. in the 900 block of Central Avenue.

Deputies said when they arrives they found a 23-year-old dead from a gunshot wound.

MCSO said all individuals remained at the scene. After gathering evidence, detectives determined the probable cause to arrest 20-year-old Andres Geraldo Ocampo on a charge of Culpable Negligence Resulting in Manslaughter (with a Firearm).

Detectives said they obtained a search warrant to gather additional evidence.

According to the sheriff's office this investigation remains active. MCSO said any additional information will be released as it becomes appropriate.

Unanswered questions in the Manatee County case

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details on the relationship between Ocampo and or what led up to the gunfire.

Investigators also have not shared what specific items they are looking for with their newly obtained search warrant.

Search warrant and next steps

What's next:

Detectives secured a search warrant to gather additional evidence in the case, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation remains active, and officials said they will release more information when it becomes appropriate.