Driver flees Plant City crash in relative's car, wrecks again before deputies catch him: HCSO

The Brief Hillsborough County deputies arrested Brayan Mayen, 36, on Tuesday after a Plant City crash involving live utility lines and a foot chase. Mayen allegedly ran from the initial wreck at Gallagher Road and West Knights Griffin Road before crashing a second vehicle near Franklin Road. Bodycam video shows a deputy with a taser ordering Mayen to the ground before arresting him on felony and DUI charges.



Deputies arrested a 36-year-old man Tuesday afternoon after they say he caused a crash involving another vehicle and several TECO utility poles in Plant City, escaped in a relative's vehicle and crashed a second time before a foot chase.

Plant City crash and escape

What we know:

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies responded just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to a traffic crash at Gallagher Road and West Knights Griffin Road, according to the agency. Investigators said a driver failed to yield at a stop sign and hit another vehicle along with multiple TECO utility poles.

Bodycam video captured a deputy stating the road would likely need to close because the downed lines were live and there was a fire. While deputies investigated, 36-year-old Brayan Mayen ran from the scene on foot, hopped into a vehicle driven by a family member and took off, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Second crash and foot pursuit

Timeline:

Mayen continued fleeing northbound on Gallagher Road before losing control and crashing into a ditch near Franklin Road, according to the sheriff's office. He then ran through a nearby yard, where deputies caught up with him after a brief foot pursuit.

In bodycam video, a deputy approaches Mayen with a taser and orders him to "get on the ground," not to move and to put his hands behind his back.

Deputies arrested Mayen on two felony charges and additional counts, including a second DUI conviction, according to the sheriff's office. He has since been released on bond.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Charges and custody status

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed the extent of any injuries from either crash or whether the family member who drove him from the first scene faces charges.