Metropolitan Ministries raises over a million dollars to help families during pandemic

Metropolitan Ministries is on a mission to help families stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic -- and, so far, the non-profit has raise $1.5 million in donations for relief.

The organization says more than a million dollars will be paid directly to landlords and utility companies, helping more than 1,100 families.

The rest of the money will be used to buy food, and plans to distribute 19,000 emergency food boxes.

They also said they plan to provide more than 300,000 grab-and-go meals across Tampa Bay.

