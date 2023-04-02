Michael Che pranks Colin Jost in 'evil' April Fool's Day prank during 'SNL' Weekend Update segment

article

Thanks to the 2023 calendar year, April Fool's Day happened to fall on a Saturday, giving the cast of "Saturday Night Live" ample opportunity to be extra silly.

During the "Weekend Update" segment with Colin Jost and Michael Che, things went awry when Jost's jokes were not well received by the audience.

Joking about the indictment of former President Trump, Jost received minimal laughs from the live audience. When Che took a crack at the subject, all his jokes hit, with the studio erupting in laughter.

Trying again, Jost said, "At this point, it feels like even pro-Trump people have moved on. I mean I went down to the courthouse today, and I was the only protestor there," alongside a Photoshopped picture of him holding a "LET OUR BOY GO!" sign.

"You stink," one person from the audience could be heard yelling before Che broke out in hysterics.

Beginning to realize he was the butt of the joke, Che interjected, saying, "I told them not to laugh at you for April Fool's."

Finally able to compose himself, Jost told the audience, "I was truly like, am I not mic'd? And then I was just like, ‘Oh, I just suck.’"

Trying to transition seamlessly into his next joke, Che started in on Marjorie Taylor Greene, before Jost yelled, "God! You're evil!"

After finishing his joke, Che told Jost, "They'll probably laugh at this next one."

"That's the meanest thing you've ever done to me," Jost told Che. "I'm covered in sweat!"

The crowd, still chortling at the exchange, began cheering for Jost, much to his disdain.

"Yeah, no, no…Don't you even dare. Don't you even dare try now," he teased.

Jost could barely get through his next joke, telling the crowd, "I'm shaking."

At one point, Jost tried to jokingly turn the crowd against Che, before continuing on with his puns.

