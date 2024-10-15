Missing Florida boy found dead following statewide alert
ORLANDO, Fla. - The body of a 7-year-old Orlando boy who prompted a Florida Missing Child Alert has been found.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Emerson Felix was discovered dead in a body of water near his home where he was reported missing on Monday evening.
Detectives say they are looking into how the tragedy occurred.
A post on the sheriff’s office's Facebook page stated, "We mourn Emerson’s loss and extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family, his classmates, and all who love him."
