Missing Florida boy's body found following statewide alert

A 4-year-old boy was found dead hours after a Florida Missing Child Alert was issued, law enforcement officials confirmed.

According to the Ormond Beach Police Department, Waylon Childs vanished while he was visiting a park with his father and two other children.

A dive team found the boy's body around 9 p.m. Sunday night, police said.

Photo of Waylon Childs courtesy of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and our hearts are with Waylon’s family during this unimaginable loss," said Chief Jesse Godfrey. "We would like to thank the community and all the agencies involved for their support and efforts during this search. The Ormond Beach Police Department remains committed to standing with the family and our community in the days ahead."

