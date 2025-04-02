Tampa family of 18-year-old who died after first football practice files wrongful death suit against Bucknell

The Brief The family of Calvin "C.J." Dickey Jr. is suing Bucknell University. Dickey Jr. died after his first college football practice for the school last year. The school has denied any wrongdoing.



The family of an 18-year-old football player from Tampa who died following his first college football practice last summer announced Wednesday they're filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Bucknell University.

PICTURED: Calvin "C.J." Dickey, Jr.

According to his family, Calvin "C.J." Dickey, Jr. had taken part in his first training session for the Bucknell University football team last summer when he collapsed in the weight room.

He passed away in the hospital two days later.

What they're saying:

"That call that we got that C.J. had collapsed, no parent, absolutely no parent ever wants to get that call," said C.J.'s mother, Nicole Dickey, during a Wednesday news conference. "We're here today because it is unconscionable. It is unconscionable that someone is sitting on the truth."

Nicole Dickey, during Wednesday's news conference.

C.J.'s parents, Calvin Sr. and Nicole Dickey, believe Bucknell hasn't been fully honest following their son's death.

C.J. was a two-sport athlete at Carrollwood Day School in Tampa before choosing Bucknell as the place where he'd play football.

Calvin "C.J." Dickey, Jr. weight training.

His parents said it wasn't just their son's athleticism and size – standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall and 290 pounds – that jumped off the page. His smile and kindness did, too.

"C.J., every day would say, 'Mom, I appreciate you. Dad, thank you. Sister, I know you don't want to be [at my games], but thank you.' That's the kind of kid he was," Nicole Dickey said. "It is the kind of death that no person ever wants to experience, that no person should ever experience."

According to his family, doctors attributed the teenager's death to a condition associated with sickle cell traits. This is a blood disorder that, in rare cases, can cause serious problems during exercise. C.J. was diagnosed with sickle cell traits before enrolling at Bucknell.

His parents, however, said the condition was never a problem until that first practice when, according to the family's attorneys, the players were over-worked.

PICTURED: The Dickey family.

"You can live your life with sickle-cell trait with no problem as long as routine precautions are taken," said attorney Michael Caspino.

"We don't want another athlete, another family, another brother, another cousin to go through this type of agony, pain and death," said Calvin Dickey Sr. "We didn't want to do this, but we felt the only way that we could get the information that we need is to follow this lawsuit."

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 13, a spokesperson for Bucknell wrote:

"The death of a student is always a tragic loss. Bucknell University is aware of the lawsuit filed by the parents of CJ Dickey. While the university will not comment on pending litigation, we again extend heartfelt sympathies to CJ’s family, and we will continue to focus on our most important priority — the health and safety of all Bucknell students."

FOX 13 reached out to the coach the Dickey family's attorneys identified as being present during the practice. He did not respond to a request for comment.

