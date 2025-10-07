Swimmer dies after being found in water off of Clearwater Beach

The Brief A missing swimmer who was found and taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon has died, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue. Search efforts began Tuesday afternoon on Clearwater Beach near Pier 60 after reports of a swimmer that could not be found.



A swimmer who was found and taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon has died, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue.

What we know:

The swimmer was reported missing Tuesday afternoon on Clearwater Beach near Pier 60.

CFR says the swimmer was later found about 40-50 feet from shore and has been identified as Joshua Westley of Largo. He died at Morton Plant Hospital.

Clearwater crews said the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted with the case.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube