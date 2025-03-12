Moped rider seriously injured in Clearwater crash: First responders
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A moped rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Sunset Point Road and Belcher Road in Clearwater, according to first responders.
The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to the crash, which happened just before 8:15 p.m. It involved a moped and another vehicle.
The moped rider was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to officials.
Clearwater first responders said the other driver involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area Wednesday night.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the City of Clearwater.
