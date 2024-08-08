More than 100 stray pets brought into Manatee County shelters since Debby, officials say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Manatee County Animal Welfare is looking to reunite more than 100 stray pets with their owners in the aftermath of Hurricane Debby.

The agency says 129 stray animals have been brought to shelters since last Thursday.

Animal Welfare is waiving all fees for reclaiming or adopting pets in hopes of speeding up the reunification process.

READ: Storm brewing in Atlantic could become next named storm, Ernesto

Some of the stray animals are on an extended "hurricane hold" for up to two weeks at the Bishop shelter off 21st Ave. West in Bradenton, officials said.

More than 100 other dogs, along with dozens of cats and rabbits, are available for immediate adoption, according to the agency.

"With over 300 animals currently in our care, visit MCAW to see if your missing pet has been found… or to meet our wonderful animals in need of a loving home," said MCAW Animal Care Division Manager Jennifer Hume.

For more information on the locations and hours of Manatee County Animal Welfare shelters, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter