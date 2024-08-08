Storm brewing in Atlantic could become next named storm, Ernesto

article

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in the Atlantic that has a chance of developing.

According to the NHC, the low-pressure area could form in the central or western tropical Atlantic Ocean early next week. Some development of the system is possible as it approaches the Lesser Antilles during the early to middle part of next week.

A look at the tropics

The NHC gives the area a near 0 percent chance of development over the next two days and a 30 percent chance of development through the next week.

"More models are starting to jump on board with the possibility of this forming - the FOX Model one of those at least showing this trying to get its act together as it approaches the Lesser Antilles," said FOX 13 meteorologist Nash Rhodes.

He said a large area of high pressure is currently keeping this system pushed to the south over the next few days.

But many models show the high-pressure area retreating a little farther east, which would give the system a lane to pull back to the north and east heading into next weekend.

Ernesto would be the next named storm if this were to form into a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Debby

This comes as Debby remains a slow-moving tropical storm working its way through the Carolinas after making a second landfall there on Thursday.