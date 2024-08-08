Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Pasco County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:15 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:30 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:17 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Coastal Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Inland Manatee County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Hardee County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hernando County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County

Storm brewing in Atlantic could become next named storm, Ernesto

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  August 8, 2024 2:35pm EDT
Florida
Florida
article

An area of low pressure could form in the Atlantic around early next week.

TAMPA, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in the Atlantic that has a chance of developing. 

Debby's 2nd landfall in Carolinas as tropical storm

FOX 13 Meteorologist Nash Rhodes broke down the latest on Tropical Storm Debby, which made a second landfall Thursday morning with slightly weaker status. He broke down the rainfall it left us in Florida and analyzed an area of low pressure that poses a chance of development next week.

According to the NHC, the low-pressure area could form in the central or western tropical Atlantic Ocean early next week. Some development of the system is possible as it approaches the Lesser Antilles during the early to middle part of next week. 

A look at the tropics

The NHC gives the area a near 0 percent chance of development over the next two days and a 30 percent chance of development through the next week. 

"More models are starting to jump on board with the possibility of this forming - the FOX Model one of those at least showing this trying to get its act together as it approaches the Lesser Antilles," said FOX 13 meteorologist Nash Rhodes.

He said a large area of high pressure is currently keeping this system pushed to the south over the next few days. 

But many models show the high-pressure area retreating a little farther east, which would give the system a lane to pull back to the north and east heading into next weekend. 

Ernesto would be the next named storm if this were to form into a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Debby

This comes as Debby remains a slow-moving tropical storm working its way through the Carolinas after making a second landfall there on Thursday. 

Tropical Storm Debby