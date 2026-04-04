More than 700 new members welcomed to the Diocese of St. Petersburg at Easter Vigil Service

The Brief The St. Petersburg Diocese welcomed 746 people to Catholicism on Holy Saturday. The Diocese spans five counties: Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus. This Diocese saw a 40% increase in conversions since last year.



The St. Petersburg Diocese of the Catholic Church celebrated the Easter Vigil Mass on Saturday night, Holy Saturday.

By the numbers:

The St. Petersburg Diocese welcomed 746 people ready to convert to Catholicism on Holy Saturday, the day before Easter.

This is an increase of 40% from 531 converts at this time last year.

What we know:

The conversions took place during the Easter Vigil mass across five counties: Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus.

"Across the Diocese of St. Petersburg, we have 746 individuals being brought into the faith. That is about a 40% increase from last year," Munden said. "We had 531 individuals. So, it's a very exciting time to be Catholic."

Allison Munden is the director of communications for the Diocese of St. Petersburg.

She thinks one of the big reasons people are converting is because there is an American Pope who shares the values of the Church with the world. He is quickly approaching his one-year mark in the role.

"I think you just want a leader who is going to be really kind, gracious, uphold the values of Catholicism while also moving forward in a positive way in our modern era," Munden said.

What they're saying:

Kristie McNamee, one of the 20 converts at Cathedral of Saint Jude the Apostle, said it has been a long journey to Catholicism, but now she's found her home.

"When I walked in, there was a different feeling, and I didn't understand it, so I thought about it for a little bit, and then I realized, okay, I know what this is," McNamee said. "This is someone telling me where I need to be."

She will have the support of her family and friends when she receives her sacraments.

"I've been crying all day," McNamee said. "Tears of joy and excitement, a little bit of nervousness because I'm coming before God. I'm being baptized, I've been chosen."

Big picture view:

All this happening during the Easter Vigil Mass makes this even more special, they said.

"It's like overwhelmingly calm, if that makes sense," McNamee said.

"Easter is the pinnacle of our faith," Munden said. "I think that makes it really special, having these individuals be brought into the faith on this day. It really symbolizes the importance and I think for them, it's something that they'll never forget."

Dig deeper:

Munden said she thinks the history and values of the church and the structure of the mass are also drawing people back to the faith.

She wants all people to remember that an important part of the Catholic faith is loving your neighbor and that is a value she hopes everyone embodies this Easter and all year.

"I think just be people of good character. In today's world, I think we need more of that, more people who really have those values and beliefs and are strong in their faith," Munden said. "I think we miss that in the world, so I think it's a really exciting thing that we have so many people joining in the Tampa Bay."