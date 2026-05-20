Tampa Bay Rays stadium plan advances in 5-2 county vote

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The Brief Hillsborough County commissioners approved a non-binding framework Wednesday for a $2.3 billion stadium deal in West Tampa. The approved memorandum of understanding includes nearly $1 billion in public money despite pushback from local residents. The Tampa Bay Rays called the affirmative vote excellent news as separate approvals loom later this week.



Hillsborough County commissioners voted 5-2 on Wednesday to approve a non-binding memorandum of understanding, taking a major step toward building a new Rays stadium in West Tampa through a $2.3 billion public-private framework.

The decision moves the massive financial package forward despite vocal opposition from dozens of community members during public comment.

Hillsborough county stadium approval

What we know:

Hillsborough County commissioners advanced plans for the new West Tampa ballpark by approving a framework that sets the stage for a $2.3 billion deal. The measure passed in a 5-2 vote and calls for nearly $1 billion in public funding.

Approximately 30 speakers shared their thoughts at the meeting, with the majority voicing opposition to the plan. Critics warned that public investments might not bring the expected returns and argued the county should prioritize other local needs. Some speakers questioned the legality of utilizing Community Investment Tax (CIT) funds for the project.

To protect existing infrastructure, county staff emphasized that critical safety projects will be preserved.

Negotiators noted that visitors and non-residents will pay between 16% and 20% of the total sales tax revenue collected. Under a revised payment schedule developed over the last several months, the CIT sales tax payments will be spread across four years rather than delivered as a single up-front sum.

Public funding legal hurdles

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the stadium project will face immediate legal challenges over its financing structure. To minimize legal risks, officials acknowledge the project must still be added to the official list of eligible CIT-approved projects, which requires an upcoming public hearing process.

Major economic transformation

Why you should care:

The county administrator described the stadium deal as a once-in-a-lifetime economic opportunity for the region. Proponents emphasized that the approved memorandum of understanding is completely non-binding, which gives county commissioners ample time to resolve remaining disagreements before signing a final contract.

Tampa Bay Rays reaction

What they're saying:

Following the vote, the Tampa Bay Rays released a statement expressing gratitude to the board and its staff for their diligence:

"We are grateful to the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners for its approval of the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding that authorizes staff to continue working with the Rays toward a definitive agreement that keeps this project, and Tampa Bay, moving forward. The Rays believe deeply in the power of a new ballpark, a reinvented Hillsborough College, and a privately financed mixed-use neighborhood that will positively shape our region well into the future. Today’s affirmative vote is excellent news for our community, but it is only the first of several crucial steps this week to keep the project on track and ultimately make it all come to life. For that, we are indebted to the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners and its staff for their diligence and commitment to serving the best interests of Tampa Bay, and we look forward to continued negotiations in our mutual goal to deliver an agreement that is fair and beneficial to all."

Upcoming stadium votes

What's next:

The project faces two additional hurdles this week. On Wednesday afternoon, Hillsborough College officials will vote on whether to lease college-owned land to the Rays for the stadium development.

Additionally, the city of Tampa is scheduled to hold its own vote Thursday regarding the memorandum of understanding and the potential allocation of Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) sales tax funds. Final county approvals and resolutions must still be hammered out in the coming months before the agreement becomes permanent.