Sarasota police arrest man accused of trying to lure girls on bikes

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The Brief A Sarasota child luring arrest occurred after a man tried to entice two young girls on bicycles into his pickup truck. Witnesses blocked the encounter at a busy intersection by threatening to call 911 before the driver drove away. Police arrested the suspect on Monday night, and he is currently being held in custody without bond.



A Sarasota man is facing charges after police say he tried to lure two girls into his truck.

Sarasota police investigation

What we know:

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the girls, ages 12 and 13, were riding their bicycles around 6 p.m. on the sidewalk of Bay Road approaching the intersection of U.S. 41 when Edward O’Neil, Jr., 67, said he could give them a free ride.

Police said O’Neil told the girls they could put their bikes in the back of his truck and opened the driver’s door, but didn’t get out.

When the traffic light changed, police said O’Neil turned left on to U.S. 41 and drove back through the plaza parking lot and offered the girls a ride in his truck before two witnesses said they heard him say, "put your bikes in the back."

The witnesses reportedly told O’Neil that they would call 911.

Police said O'Neil told the girls to put their bikes in the back of his truck. Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department.

According to investigators, O’Neil changed to the lane closest to the girls and opened his door again. As the light turned green, police said he drove north on U.S. 41 before stopping again across the street from the girls.

O’Neil was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday night.

He is facing two third-degree felony charges of attempting to lure or entice a child under the age of 14.

O’Neil is being held without bond.

Suspect motives and history

What we don't know:

Police have not released information regarding why O'Neil targeted these specific girls or if he has any prior criminal history.

It remains unclear whether investigators are looking into additional attempted luring incidents involving the same vehicle in the area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Sarasota Police Department Detective Angela Cox at Angela.Cox@SarasotaFL.gov or call 941-263-6075.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941-366-TIPS (8477).