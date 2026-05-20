FWC brings back online sales for non-resident, short-term fishing licenses ahead of holiday weekend

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The Brief The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is bringing back online purchase options for short-term non-resident fishing licenses just in time for the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend. Out-of-state visitors can buy three-day and seven-day saltwater and freshwater licenses online starting Thursday, May 21, at 5 p.m. The decision reverses a six-month pause that required tourists to buy licenses in person, which local charter captains argued was a major deterrent to tourism.



Non-Florida residents can once again purchase three and seven-day saltwater and freshwater fishing licenses online after a six-month pause.

Florida fishing rule changes

What we know:

Beginning May 21 at 5 p.m., non-residents can purchase the licenses at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com and at more than 700 physical locations statewide, including Walmart, sporting goods stores, local bait-and-tackle shops, and 220 tax collector offices.

Not only will online license purchases be available in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, but also for the start of the Atlantic and Gulf recreational Red Snapper seasons.

The FWC says revenue from the license sales supports habitat restoration, fisheries research, and improvements to boating access.

Online sales reversal details

The backstory:

In November 2025, the FWC said it removed the 3-day and 7-day licenses from online sales to keep online purchasing "simple and streamlined" for the annual license, the most commonly purchased.

This meant that non-Florida residents had to go to a specific tax collector’s office, select Walmart stores or certain bait and tackle shops.

Captain Dylan Hubbard, owner of Hubbard’s Marina in Madeira Beach and president of the Florida Guides Association, said the sudden change is already impacting guides across the state.

He argued that the rule was a major tourism deterrent and launched a Change.org petition to bring back the online option.

State officials on decision

What they're saying:

The FWC issued a statement on Wednesday saying, "We are grateful for the support and engagement of members of the Florida Legislature, FWC Commissioners and stakeholders as we continue working to identify sustainable, long-term funding solutions for Florida’s fisheries and conservation programs, which is critical to supporting fisheries management, habitat conservation, public access, and enforcement efforts that protect Florida’s natural resources."