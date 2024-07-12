Morgan Wallen reschedules Tampa concert citing sickness

article

Country music star Morgan Wallen's concert set for Friday night in Tampa has been rescheduled for Oct. 4, with Wallen citing illness as the reason.

In a post on X, Wallen said he "powered through being sick" to perform Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium.

Along with postponing his second Tampa show, Wallen's concerts scheduled for next week in Charlotte have also been moved to October to give him time to recover.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll, who was also among those set to perform, said on social media that he's "working hard to put together something for y'all somewhere tonight."

