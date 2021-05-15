Most Las Vegas resorts now operating at 100% capacity

article

Gambling giants MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment are opening their Las Vegas gambling floors to 100% capacity with no person-to-person distancing requirement, after state regulatory approval.

Most of the resort corridor’s biggest properties were affected by the Nevada Gaming Control Board decision based on workforce vaccination rates.

Caesars Entertainment's properties moving to 100% capacity on the casino floor include:

Bally's Las Vegas

Caesars Palace Las Vegas

The Cromwell

Flamingo Las Vegas

Harrah's Las Vegas

The LINQ Hotel + Experience

Paris Las Vegas

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

"The expansion to full capacity and the elimination of social distancing on our casino floors in Las Vegas is a result of our Team Members' commitment to doing their part to put us all on the road to recovery," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "We are grateful to our Team Members who have chosen to be vaccinated and will continue to offer incentives and provide easy, on-site access to vaccines for all of our Team Members in Las Vegas."

MGM properties opening to 100% capacity on the gambling floor include:

Bellagio Resort & Casino

ARIA Resort & Casino

MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

Park MGM

The Mirage Hotel & Casino

New York-New York Hotel & Casino

Luxor Hotel and Casino

Excalibur Hotel & Casino

"This is yet another major milestone in Las Vegas' incredible recovery. We will continue working to vaccinate as many people as possible and remain vigilant with health and safety protocols designed to protect our employees, guests and community. This vital work must continue for us to defeat this virus, and MGM Resorts is committed to doing our part to get it done," said MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle.

Three-foot (0.9-meter) distancing and 80% occupancy restrictions remain at restaurants, swimming pools and other non-gambling areas, MGM Resorts officials said. Masks are still required.

Station Casinos also gained approval for full casino occupancy at six of its sites, including its Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch and Palace, Boulder, Sunset and Santa Fe station properties.

Clark County lawmakers with jurisdiction over Las Vegas-area businesses have approved plans to allow 100% occupancy at non-casino places once 60% of eligible county residents get a vaccine shot. As of Wednesday, the figure was 47%.

Other Las Vegas casinos open at 100% include Wynn Las Vegas, Encore, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and the resort now known as the Strat.