Mote Marine Laboratory records earliest sea turtle nesting in program history

Mote Marine Laboratory documented the first sea turtle nest in Sarasota County on April 18th.

It’s the earliest nest documented in the program’s history.

"There’s no more resting. We have to be ready for a nest every day and multiple nests," said Melissa Macksey, a senior biologist and the Conservation manager for Mote’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program.

The tracks on Casey Key led Mote Marine’s Sea Turtle Patrol to a Loggerhead nest.

﻿Sea turtle nesting season officially starts May 1st.

"We have had record years many of the last few years, overall trend of nesting in our area is going up so early nesting is probably a good sign that we will have another good year," said Macksey.

READ: Florida organization doing its part to make nesting season stress free for sea turtles

The overall trend of nesting in our area is going up, so early nesting is probably a good sign that we will have another good year," said Macksey.

A sea turtle nest protected from the public

Considering Florida's warm winter, Macksey says the early nest wasn't so much of a surprise.

"One of the triggers for sea turtles to start nesting is water temperature that's what kind of tells them it's time to nest," she said.

A short time later, another nest was located in Manatee County on Anna Maria Island.

As beach visitors remain in the area, Mote Marine reminds visitors to leave the beaches turtle-friendly.

"The thing that most people need to remember is the beach is the turtles habitat and home. They’re not just going there to recreate like we are, so we want to try to make sure that home is what they expect to come when they nest at night. During the day, having fun, enjoy the beach, all that sort of thing, but when you are done, knock in your sandcastles, fill in your holes, take your trash, and, super important, turn your lights off. Keep those beaches dark, so the turtles have a natural dark beach when they are nesting and hatching," said Macksey.

MORE: Video shows rare white squirrel in Central Florida: what we know about the animal

With several record-breaking years in the past, Mote Marine hopes this year’s nesting season will be the same.

"We are optimistic that it means good things for nesting this year, but time will tell," said Macksey.

If you see a sick, injured, or stranded sea turtle, dolphin, or whale in Sarasota or Manatee County waters, contact Mote Marine Laboratory’s Stranding Investigations Program at 888-345-2335. Outside of Sarasota or Manatee counties, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

If you suspect that someone is tampering with a sea turtle nest, harassing a sea turtle, or has possession of a sea turtle or any of its parts, please call FWC or your local sheriff’s department.

Sea turtles are protected under federal law, and any harassment or interference with a sea turtle, living or dead, their eggs, or nest marking materials is subject to penalty.

The public will be able to view Mote's weekly counts of sea turtle nests on Longboat Key through Venice.