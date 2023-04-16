Florida organization doing its part to make nesting season stress free for sea turtles

With sea turtle nesting officially underway on Florida's west coast, it is important to remember how you can help.

"Believe it or not, we are really important to the turtle population," stated Carrie Auerbach, Founder of Treasure Island Adopt a Beach.

Every year from March 1st to October 31st, 70 % of the nation's sea turtle nesting occurs on Florida's beaches.

"When turtle season comes, we work heavily on hole patrol," said Auerbach.

She has about seventy volunteers who walk Treasure Island Beach in the morning and at night, looking to fill holes. Ensuring there are no holes on the beach is a critical part of making sure the sea turtles make it onto the beach.

"The momma turtle comes up. She could fall into a hole and get stuck and not get out. She also can't back up," explained Auerbach.

Making sure momma's trek onto the beach is as stress-free as possible is Auerbach's goal.

"Every turtle that comes up here is important because the turtles come back to where they were born, so the turtles coming to nest now or here as babies," exclaimed Auerbach.

With the official start to summer right around the corner, she wants everyone to do their part for the turtles.

"Come to the beach, enjoy paradise," Auerbach continued, "Leave it as you found it, go ahead and dig holes and build sandcastles, take pictures, then fill it all in."