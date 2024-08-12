Mother runs over 12-year-old daughter in car line at Booker Middle School: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A 12-year-old girl was flown to All Children’s Hospital on Monday morning after troopers say she was run over by her mother on the first day of school.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a mother let her daughter out of the car in the right turn lane of Myrtle Street west of Newtown Blvd. in front of Booker Middle School in Sarasota.

Troopers say the girl dropped her bag and when she went to reach under the SUV to get the items that fell out, her mother ran her over.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The child sustained critical injuries, according to FHP.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: