MSC Grandiosa: New cruise ship to set sail from Florida's Port Canaveral

MSC Cruises is adding a second ship to its roster at Port Canaveral in Florida.

The MSC Grandiosa will start cruising from the port in December 2025 and will offer travelers 7-night getaways to the eastern and western Caribbean.

At more than 1,000 feet long and 141 feet wide, the MSC Grandiosa will be the cruise line's largest ship to homeport in Central Florida.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Credit: MSC Cruises)

The ship will feature:

2,421 cabins

10 restaurants – including Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Hola! Tacos & Cantina, Kaito Sushi, Kaito Tepanyaki and L’Atelier Bistrot

Five pools and nine hot tubs

Wild Forest Aquapark

MSC Yacht Club

MSC Aurea Spa

Large Broadway-style theater and Carousel Lounge for nightly entertainment

323-foot-long Galleria Grandiosa promenade with LED sky screen

The ship will join MSC Seashore which sets sail on 3 and 4-night cruises to Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve – the line’s private island in The Bahamas.

To book a trip or to learn more about the ship, click here.