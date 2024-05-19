MSC Grandiosa: New cruise ship to set sail from Florida's Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - MSC Cruises is adding a second ship to its roster at Port Canaveral in Florida.
The MSC Grandiosa will start cruising from the port in December 2025 and will offer travelers 7-night getaways to the eastern and western Caribbean.
At more than 1,000 feet long and 141 feet wide, the MSC Grandiosa will be the cruise line's largest ship to homeport in Central Florida.
(Credit: MSC Cruises)
The ship will feature:
- 2,421 cabins
- 10 restaurants – including Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Hola! Tacos & Cantina, Kaito Sushi, Kaito Tepanyaki and L’Atelier Bistrot
- Five pools and nine hot tubs
- Wild Forest Aquapark
- MSC Yacht Club
- MSC Aurea Spa
- Large Broadway-style theater and Carousel Lounge for nightly entertainment
- 323-foot-long Galleria Grandiosa promenade with LED sky screen
The ship will join MSC Seashore which sets sail on 3 and 4-night cruises to Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve – the line’s private island in The Bahamas.
