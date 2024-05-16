Multi-generation farm supplies watermelon to Florida

When it comes to the sweet taste of watermelon during the summer, nothing tops Florida.

About a billion pounds of watermelon a year are grown in the Sunshine State. Behind every crop of melons is a Florida farmer making it happen.

"I'm proud to be a fifth-generation Floridian, and my son is sixth. You don't find many of us," says Al Wroten, founder of Global Produce Sales.

The Wroten family has been involved in Florida agriculture since 1830. Al started Global Produce in 1982 with his father.

Lee and Al Wroten

"I've been working in the watermelon fields since I was like 16. He had been in the sales business, and I had been working in the groves," he recalls.

Al’s son, Lee, got into the family business at age 15.

"I told my dad I wanted to go work for a summer and he dropped me off with a harvest crew, and there I was," says Lee.

Global Produce grows about 800 acres of seedless watermelon every season. They're bound for major grocers up and down the east coast, all the way to Toronto.

"When a consumer comes to me and says, 'I picked up one of your watermelons at Sam's and it was great'. Thats just makes your day," says Al.

Their large watermelons grow quick. Planting is done in January and by April these crews begin harvesting.

"We spend all this time planning and doing the hard labor and the hard work taking care of the crop, and the biggest thing we can't control is the weather," says Lee.

Watermelons love dry weather. One bad thunderstorm can ruin an entire crop. Funguses and animals, like hogs and deer, can do some damage as well.

Al says no animal will bring down this operation, but he’s not sure about the farm's future.

"Well, I think we're probably here for maybe one more generation, possibly two," he says.

Labor costs and land development are major issues. And selling to larger companies means more costs in keeping up with regulations.

"I counted it up one time. I think we were under seven or eight different federal and state regulatory agencies. The cost is becoming so high, your input cost. And so, your ratios are getting skinnier and skinnier all the time," says Al.

But despite the challenges, these proud Florida farmers keep their melons moving.

"Oh, you know, it's in your blood. And it's been a great life. I would not trade it for anything," says Al.