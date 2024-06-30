NBA legend Alonzo Mourning spreading awareness about kidney disease and prostate cancer in Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

NBA Allstar and Olympic Gold Medalist Alonzo Mourning stopped by the 84th Omega Psi Phi Grand Conclave at the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday to spread kidney disease and prostate cancer awareness.

Mourning's 15-season career in the NBA with the Miami Heat was put on pause after a shocking checkup with his doctor.

"I was diagnosed with AMKD, FSGS Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis in 2000. Kidney disease," he explained, "I'm a transplant survivor. I got a kidney transplant in 2003."

Mourning said his world was rattled at the time.

"It was deflating. It truly was. I had minimal symptoms that I was willing to ignore. Which a lot of people do," he shared.

More recently, Mourning was also diagnosed with Stage 3 Prostate cancer and made the decision to remove it. He is now cancer-free.

He said the diagnoses have inspired him to educate people about kidney disease.

He said, "I think that's the blessing that's come out of this, that I've been able to reach millions of people because I've had to go through this."

Mourning has since launched a website for his "Power Forward Campaign" with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Mourning, who is a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity himself, spoke on a panel with TN State Rep Harold Love and Vertex VP of Clinical Development, Dr. Ogo Egbuna at the convention.

"These are all my brothers and we're global. Having a global footprint and access, being able to get the word out to as many of the brothers that I can to help filter this information across the world," said Mourning.

