Bay Area communities took part in the national "Hands Off" protests against the Trump Administration. Saturday Tampa, St. Pete, Clearwater, Bradenton, and Sarasota joined more than 1,100 cities across the country as participants of the peaceful demonstration.

Local perspective:

In Tampa, local organizations worked in collaboration to host the event. Several thousand people rallied outside City Hall. Protesters lined both sides of East Kennedy Blvd holding signs, flags, and banners to advocate for Medicare, social security, human rights, voter rights, immigration policies, and economic prosperity. "It’s great to see the Tampa community come out," said Yunqiog Bheng with the Tampa Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression.

'Hands Off!' protests against Trump administration in Downtown Tampa

People from all ages were in attendance. Susan King said, "We’ve met a lot of people here today that are in our age bracket. I would say senior citizens, over the age of 60 who are completely freaked out about the potential of losing Medicare benefits, social security benefits while our president was out golfing this weekend."

Some protesters brought megaphones to start chants with the crowd. At one point, "Where is Congress?" was shouted in response to Elon Musk's involvement the federal government as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Jessica Jacobs dressed as the Statue of Liberty on fire. She said, "I feel like I’m being an asset by representing what I feel like most of us are feeling this moment which is that liberty is burning and we’re all out here burning in the sun to do something about how we’re feeling and where this country is going."

Jacobs said she came with her dad and boyfriend to fight for LGBTQ+ rights and a stable economy. "The tariffs most of all right now. The economy. We went from having the best economy in the world to dropping," she added, "I’m angry about what’s going on with transgender people. A lot of my friends are trans and it’s directly affecting their lives. They’re afraid right now. They’re afraid to just exist."

Not everyone was there to rally against the Trump Administration. James Newport came from Plant City to show his support for President Trump. He said, "I feel like even though I obviously don't agree with a lot of the people here. I feel like I can still be here. We're all Americans. There's more that unites us than divides us."

