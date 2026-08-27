The Nest at Robins Apartments pairs affordable housing with affordable medical care

The Brief One Stop Housing opened The Nest at Robins Apartments in Manatee County to combine affordable housing with accessible healthcare from MCR Health. Rent at the 182-unit workforce housing community starts at just over $1,170 a month with all utilities included. Officials plan to expand services at the apartment complex by adding onsite telehealth and scheduling mobile dental, and mobile vision care.



A unique partnership between One Stop Housing and MCR Health is giving Manatee County workforce families an affordable place to live alongside accessible healthcare.

Manatee County housing

What we know:

One Stop Housing opened The Nest at Robins Apartments last month, offering 182 one and two-bedroom units in Manatee County.

The apartment community was specifically designed for workforce families, including teachers, medical staff, and emergency services personnel.

Rent starts at just over $1,170 a month, and all utilities are included in that price.

MCR Health partnership

Why you should care:

As Mark Vengroff, managing partner with One Stop Housing, planned the project, he realized residents facing financial stress often abandon healthcare first.

To solve that issue, he partnered with MCR Health to bring affordable medical services directly to the housing complex.

Both groups hope reducing financial strain will ease daily life for working families, with plans to eventually bring telehealth, mobile health, dental, and vision care directly to the property.

Resident impact

What they're saying:

"One of the big things that comes with housing is healthcare. It’s one of the first things they give up on," Vengroff said. "If they can’t afford the roof over their head, they will give up health care, they will give up diet. It’s a downward spiral for them."

Dr. Melvin Price, president and CEO of MCR Health, noted how the partnership came together. "As he finished his project, we came along and tagged along, and I think this is a unique opportunity for Manatee County and anyone looking for affordable health care as well as affordable housing."

For residents like Charlene MacDonald, having access to both affordable living and care is life-changing.

"I want to cry because this is amazing," MacDonald said. "I wish everyone knew the position I am in. When I saw helping those who help others, it is exactly what is happening here. I’m able to come here stress-free and able to really give to my residents that I work with to do with my whole heart, what I love doing every day."