Billy Adams trial: Tampa rapper accused of killing pregnant girlfriend stands trial

The Brief Opening statements began in the trial of a Tampa rapper who's accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child. Prosecutors say Billy Adams lured his girlfriend to the Easton Park neighborhood before shooting her. Adams could face the death penalty if he's convicted.



Opening statements began Wednesday morning in Hillsborough County for the trial of a Tampa rapper accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child.

Tampa rapper murder trial

What we know:

Billy Adams, who was 25 years old at the time of the incident, allegedly shot his pregnant girlfriend, Alana Sims, 22, in January 2023.

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The state says that at the time of the murders, Adams believed he was the father of Sims' unborn child.

Prosecutors told jurors on Wednesday that Adams lured Sims, who was five months pregnant at the time, to a secluded, unfinished area in the Easton Park neighborhood of New Tampa. They say Adams gave her vague directions that didn't lead to a specific home or address.

Pictured: Alana Sims.

The shooting happened three days after Adams was acquitted in an unrelated double-murder trial.

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Evidence and alleged motive

The backstory:

During opening statements, the state presented text messages between Adams and another woman who was believed to be his "main" girlfriend. Prosecutors argued that Adams planned on getting rid of Sims so he and the other girlfriend could continue their relationship.

The state says that after Adams was arrested, he wrote letters from jail instructing several women on what to tell investigators. However, those letters were intercepted by law enforcement, with the help of an inmate informant.

"You're going to hear from all of the witnesses that will show that the defendant's alibi crumbles," Lindsey Hodges, a prosecutor with the 13th Judicial Circuit said. "The defendant admitted he shot Ms. Sims on January 30. He admitted he knew she was pregnant. He admitted he killed both of them. He attempts to craft this alibi to get out from underneath all of it."

Pictured: Billy Adams.

Defense arguments

What they're saying:

The defense gave a brief opening statement on Wednesday morning and urged jurors to focus on witness testimony throughout the trial.

"Consider how the witnesses know what they claim to now, whether their accounts are consistent, whether their memories are reliable and whether any interest, bias or motive may affect what you hear," the defense said.

Ongoing legal proceedings

What's next:

Court adjourned for the day shortly before 5 p.m. The trial is expected to continue Thursday morning.

Adams could face the death penalty if convicted.