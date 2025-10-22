New affordable housing breaks ground in East Tampa

The Brief There will be affordable two-bedroom, two-bath apartments in late 2026. Income requirements are $32,000 - $83,000 annual income for a family of four. There will be 174 apartments at "Residences East End"



Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other dignitaries did a ceremonial groundbreaking on Wednesday for Residences East End at 5709 N 47th St. in Tampa.

The project, due for completion in late 2026, will include 174 two-bedroom, two-bath apartments for people who earn between 22% and 80% of the average median income in the area. Income requirements are $32,000 - $83,000 annual income for a family of four.

The developer is The Related Group of Miami, which is also building in the West River area and the Rome Yard project. The company also built the Ritz-Carlton Residences on Bayshore Blvd. in Tampa.

Castor says Tampa needs 26,000 new housing units to keep up with the migration of new residents.

What they're saying:

Castor says it may be a long time before Tampa catches up with its housing shortage. The problem grew larger during the pandemic. Thousands of people from northern states relocated to Tampa.

Abbye Feelye of the mayor’s staff says Tampa needs homes for teachers, firefighters, nurses, and others who risk being priced out of housing in the city.

Castor says the city is adjusting density and zoning requirements to allow more new housing to be built.

