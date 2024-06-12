New documents reveal more after man sets himself on fire inside Publix in Plant City

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Two weeks after a man was critically hurt after setting himself on fire inside a Publix in Plant City, new documents reveal what led up to the incident.

The man was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries after the incident, which happened on May 29 at the Publix on James L. Redman Parkway in Plant City. In newly obtained search warrant and probable cause documents, investigators said the incident was caught on surveillance video.

The Plant City Police Department said the man was seen going inside the Publix and walked around the store for a couple of minutes. After that, authorities said he went down an aisle and picked up lighter fluid and a box of matches.

He bought the items, and went into the restroom at the store, according to police. He poured the lighter fluid on himself before leaving the restroom, holding his grocery bag.

That's when police said just after 4 p.m., the man was seen striking the matches near the front entrance of the store and catching himself on fire.

After the man was engulfed in flames, he ran back inside the store and fell on the ground. Investigators said a store manager grabbed an extinguisher to put out the fire.

The man was taken to South Florida Baptist Hospital with life-threatening injuries before he was eventually flown to Tampa General Hospital. Medical personnel told authorities that he had second and third degree burns after the incident.

Officers were able to identify the man's car as a 2022 Red Hyundai Kona, because he was seen driving up to the Publix in it on surveillance video. After police found it, the Plant City Fire Department responded to shatter the window after a K9 smelled accelerant coming from the vehicle.

A strong odor of gasoline came from the car after the glass was shattered, according to the documents.

Plant City police said the man, who was alone when the incident happened, had been baker acted previously in Florida. His wife also told police that he suffered from depression and had been diagnosed with major depression when he was 12-years-old.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.