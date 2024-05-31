Family of Lakeland grandmother killed when police pursuit ended in multi-vehicle crash want justice

A 73-year-old grandmother is dead after a high-speed police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Lakeland.

The crash happened on Thursday morning at Frontage Road and Harden Boulevard, one of the busiest intersections in south Lakeland.

James Gougeon, 50, who has an extensive 20-year criminal history, is facing multiple charges in Polk and Hillsborough County.

"Not only was he out on bond on two cases, one of them included a dangerous crime out of Hillsborough County," said a district attorney during Gougeon's first appearance Friday afternoon. "He then committed additional dangerous crimes in Hillsborough County, fled that jurisdiction, entered Polk County which resulted in a high-speed chase."

James Edward Gougeon III mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., Plant City police say they got a 911 call from a woman who was a passenger in Gougeon's car and who was being held against her will.

Police decided to pursue his vehicle onto I-4 to South Lakeland.

"Based on our, the initial information that we got that this this woman had been, possibly stabbed, that would satisfy, you know, our criteria because that would that that was an aggravated assault or an aggravated battery," said Capt. Alfred Van Duyne with Plant City Police.

Pictured: James Gougeon

Gougeon traveled south on Harden Boulevard and when he ran a red light at Parkway Frontage Road, he slammed into several vehicles which caused a chain reaction crash involving 11 people in eight vehicles. It's unclear if police were aware that the female passenger had escaped from his car shortly before the deadly crash.

It took forensics and traffic homicide investigators about 7.5 hours to process the scene.

"With the traffic crash involving eight vehicles and eleven persons, especially one involving death, we want to make sure we get it right so it's going to be extensively processed," said Officer Stephanie Kerr, a spokesperson with Lakeland PD.

Pamela Damewood, 73, of Lakeland lost her life tragically in the crash. She once served as president of the homeowner's association at Carillon Lakes, a gated community off Polk Parkway and the I-4 corridor.

In a statement to FOX 13, her daughter Stacy Steffen wrote:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic and fatal car accident involving our cherished mom, nana, sister and friend, Pam Damewood. Our hearts ache with profound grief as we try to comprehend the sudden loss of someone so dear to us caused by a senseless act. Pam brought joy, love, and laughter into our lives, and her absence will be felt forever. This is a devastating time for our family and we hope justice will prevail. We also want to extend our gratitude to all who have reached out with sympathy and support during this incredibly difficult period. Thank you to the first responders who were with her in her final moments."

Gougeon was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping while committing a felony, tampering with a witness, fleeing to elude, and driving with a license that had been canceled, suspended, or revoked in connection with the crimes that took place in Plant City.

He has also been charged with fleeing to elude with reckless high speed involving injury or death, knowingly driving on a suspended license with three or more offenses, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.

Gougeon was also cited for careless driving, expired tag/registration of less than six months, and failure to stop at a steady red signal.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter