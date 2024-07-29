New energy drinks support St. Pete's first responders

The canning line at 3 Daughters Brewing is where caffeine and community come together. One of Tampa Bay's biggest breweries is branching out from the beer market, launching two new energy drinks in honor of first responders.

You can now get your caffeine kick while supporting St. Petersburg Police, St. Pete Fire Rescue and their families with Tango 5 Blue Line Berry Blast and Heavy Rescue 4 Red Berry Blast.

"They're good and there's definitely a pick-me-up to it," said St. Pete motorcycle officer Robert Peters, who helped bring them to life.

He says 3 Daughters came to him with an idea to support police officers and he suggested they make one for firefighters, as well. Proceeds from all sales go to the nonprofit Heroes of St. Pete Police and Fire Rescue, a local organization that supports police, firefighters and families in a time of need.

The nonprofit installed the police memorial at Demens landing and is currently working on a similar tribute to fallen firefighters.

"The idea that thought that a local company like 3 Daughters – a company this big – is going to help the community? It's just awesome," said Heroes Foundation President Kevin Hannigan. "We've helped pay mortgages. We've helped children's funerals and one thing that's not talked about is first responder suicides. We're here for all those families."

Families like that of St. Pete motorcycle officer Michael Weiskopf, who died from COVID complications in 2021. Tango-5 was his call sign and Peters rode with him for several years and became good friends.

"Anytime I see this now, I'm going to look at it and smile. And I'm going to remember Mike," Peters said with a wide grin.

He gathered several local families together at 3 Daughters to announce the drinks recently and surprised Weiskopf's widow, Karen.

"I'm shocked. It's just beautiful," she told FOX 13.

She also couldn't think of a better beneficiary.

"If it wasn't for this group (Heroes Foundation) being around, I wouldn't be the person I am today."

Peters said the labels also carry a tribute to St. Pete's three officers that were killed in 2011. And the Heavy Rescue 4 Red Berry Blast is an ode to St. Pete's Firefighter/SWAT Medic team that is trained to save the police when they need help most.

"Pick up that can for yourself or maybe pick up that can and maybe go find an officer and say thank you for what you do," Peters said proudly. "That's what I'm hoping for out of this."

3 Daughters shut down its beer making during COVID, but instead made hand sanitizer. And much of that went to first responders.

"Our relationship with first responders started to grow from there and this just seemed like a natural progression," said 3 Daughters COO Brian Horne.

A tasteful tribute, with a side of thanks that families like Weiskopf's appreciate.

"He was a remarkable man," Karen said. "It's such a beautiful project. I'm so touched. And he (Mike) would be too."

These are available now at 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg and St. Pete's Police and Fire Departments are working on distribution plans of their own. Energy drinks generated an estimated $60 billion last year, according to BevSource, with significant growth expected.

