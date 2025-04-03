Woman dies after being found injured in Valrico home: HCSO
VALRICO, Fla. - A woman died after suffering a "possible accidental injury" at a home on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
HCSO says deputies responded to a home in the 4200 Block of Amber Ridge Lane in Valrico around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators found a woman "in need of medical attention," according to the sheriff's office. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died.
What we don't know:
No further details on the woman's identity or the circumstances surrounding her death have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
