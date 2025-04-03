Expand / Collapse search

Woman dies after being found injured in Valrico home: HCSO

Published  April 3, 2025 6:41am EDT
Hillsborough County
The Brief

    • The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a woman suffered a "possible accidental injury" at a home in Valrico on Wednesday.
    • The woman later died at the hospital.
    • Few details have been released.

VALRICO, Fla. - A woman died after suffering a "possible accidental injury" at a home on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

HCSO says deputies responded to a home in the 4200 Block of Amber Ridge Lane in Valrico around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators found a woman "in need of medical attention," according to the sheriff's office. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

What we don't know:

No further details on the woman's identity or the circumstances surrounding her death have been released.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough County