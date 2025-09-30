New Florida law requires landlords to disclose flood risks to renters

The Brief Starting October 1, Florida landlords must disclose flood risks and past flooding to tenants before a lease is signed. The law mirrors long-standing requirements for home sales but now extends to rentals. Tenants can walk away from a lease if landlords fail to disclose, but they can’t sue or press criminal charges under this law.



Under a new Florida law taking effect October 1, landlords must provide written disclosure of any flood risks or past flood damage before tenants sign a lease.

If they fail to do so and flooding later damages a unit, renters can legally break their lease. The law does not create criminal penalties or new legal grounds for tenants to sue landlords – it’s strictly about transparency and giving renters information up front.

Local perspective:

After Hurricane Helene sent nearly 10 feet of storm surge into Tampa Bay area neighborhoods, flood disclosure has become a pressing issue. On Davis Islands, most properties were flooded, including many rental units.

Property manager David Lowery, who oversees hundreds of rentals in the Tampa Bay area, said he sees both benefits and drawbacks to the law.

"People who are not from Florida, they should be aware that these things can happen once in a while. So I guess that's a good thing," Lowery said. "The con is, of course, it happens in Florida. This is where hurricanes come from. And it doesn't happen in terms of like a huge amount of damage unless a hurricane comes directly through the city or area. I think it's unnecessary."

Meanwhile, renter Cory Whitehurst, whose apartment flooded during the storm, doubts the change will have much impact.

"Most people know the risks – you’re surrounded by salt water," he said, adding that many tenants don’t read every line of their leases anyway.

Why you should care:

For renters in flood-prone areas like Tampa Bay, the law could provide valuable transparency before committing to a lease. While it doesn’t prevent flooding or guarantee compensation, it gives tenants an opportunity to make a more informed decision about where they live.