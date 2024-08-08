New NDA form aims to keep 'what happens in Vegas' in Vegas

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

You know the saying - what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.

But with social media, that's a little hard to abide by. Which is why one company is making it legally binding.

Casino.org has put together what it calls the ‘Official Vegas NDA Agreement.' The contract is meant to be circulated amongst everyone you're traveling with to keep everything that happens on a Vegas visit confidential.

No documenting friends dancing on tables, or gambling their savings away and then posting it online.

Click here for a link to the NDA.