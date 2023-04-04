Nikki Fried arrested during Florida abortion protest against 6-week ban

article

Nikki Fried, the chair of the Florida Democratic Party and former gubernatorial candidate, was arrested Monday night during a sit-in protest outside the Florida State Capitol.

Fried took to Twitter following her arrest and posted a photo of her in handcuffs being led away by police with a caption that stated "I’m out. And not ever backing down. Just [expletive] vote @FlaDems!!!

The Florida Senate on Monday approved a bill to ban abortions after six weeks, a measure supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Republican prepares to launch his expected presidential candidacy.

The vote prompted demonstrations at the state’s capital that resulted in the arrest of the leader of the Florida Democratic Party and a state senator by city police.

Nikki Fried, chair of the Florida Democratic Party, was arrested during an abortion protest Monday night. Image is courtesy of Nikki Fried. Expand

The proposal must still be approved by the House before it reaches the governor’s desk. Florida currently prohibits abortions after 15 weeks.

A six-week ban would more closely align Florida with the abortion restrictions of other Republican-controlled states and give DeSantis a political win on an issue important with GOP primary voters ahead of his potential White House run.

Nikki Fried tweeted about her arrest Monday night. Expletive words in the tweet and photo were blurred by FOX 13.

Florida Democrats and groups advocating for abortion rights say this proposal disproportionally affects low-income women and people of color.

Lauren Book, Florida’s senate minority leader, was also arrested during Monday night’s protest.