Nikki Fried interviews with FOX 13 ahead of Florida primary

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is now hoping to take on Governor Ron DeSantis inthe midterm election in November. First, she has to face off against former Governor Charlie Crist in the primary election on Aug. 23.

Fried, the only statewide-elected Democrat, spoke one-on-one with FOX 13's Political Editor Craig Patrick. Both Democratic candidates agreed to one-on-one interviews with FOX 13.

and former Governor Charlie Crist will face off in the August 23 primary election. Nikki Fried’s interview first aired on FOX 13 August 5. Charlie Crist’s interview will air Monday, August 8.

Publicly available polling has favored Crist. He also maintains an advantage in fundraising and endorsements among state Democratic officials. However, the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial race (in which underdog Andrew Gillum won the nomination) illustrates the close and unpredictable nature of Florida politics.

Fried is a former public defender and marijuana activist, who won a close race for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture in 2018. She is currently the only Democrat in statewide office, and is branding her campaign as ‘something new’.

Patrick covered a wide range of topics in his interview, starting with Fried’s thoughts on the tone of the race.