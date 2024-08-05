Northbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge into Tampa closed

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Howard Frankland Bridge northbound heading into Tampa has been closed as the Tampa Bay area feels the impact of Hurricane Debby.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the major road was closed due to water on the bridge.

Southbound lanes of travel in the direction of St. Pete remain open as of now, as well as the Courtney Campbell Causeway and the Gandy Bridge.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge was closed due to the impacts from Debby.