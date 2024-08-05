Hurricane Debby live updates: Storm strengthens ahead of landfall in Big Bend area

Hurricane Debby is nearing landfall in Florida’s Big Bend area on Monday morning, bringing life-threatening storm surge to portions of the state. It may also cause major flooding in the southeastern United States.

As of 5 a.m. on Monday, Hurricane Debby was located at 29.5 N and 83.7 W.

It was about 45 miles northwest of Cedar Key and about 70 miles south-southeast of Tallahassee.

It had maximum sustained winds of 80 miles an hour and was traveling north-northeast at 10 miles an hour.

Watches and Warnings

A storm surge warning is in effect for the Florida coast from the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay, and from the mouth of the Saint Mary's River to South Santee River, South Carolina.

A storm surge watch is in effect for the Florida coast from Bonita Beach northward to the middle of Longboat Key, including Charlotte Harbor.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the Florida coast from the Suwannee River to Indian Pass, along with the Valdosta area in south Georgia.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the Florida coast south of the Suwannee River to Yankeetown.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida coast south of the Suwannee River to Bonita Beach, Florida coast from west of Indian Pass to the Okaloosa-Walton County line, Ponte Vedre Beach to the Savannah River. Areas of south Georgia are also under a tropical storm warning.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Savannah River to South Santee River, South Carolina, along with the Albany area in southwest Georgia.

Timeline

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says heavy rain bands were moving through the Bay Area on Monday morning and there were a few tornado warnings issued.

He added that everybody along the coast is under a flash flood warning due to the amount of rain that fell over the last 12 hours.

According to Osterberg, Hurricane Debby was making landfall around Horseshoe Beach in the Steinhatchee area around 6 a.m.

Osterberg noted that around 5 a.m. wind gusts of about 90 miles an hour were reported in the Steinhatchee area, which means that Hurricane Debby was still strengthening before it made landfall.

He said Hurricane Debby, which should be downgraded to a tropical storm, will spend three days over the Carolinas, which could create ‘catastrophic’ flooding for South Carolina, which may get 20 inches of rain.

He said wind gusts in the Bay Area, which were about 50 miles an hour early Monday morning, will begin to subside during the day.

The Bay Area should see scattered showers on Monday throughout the day.

