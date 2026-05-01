Oldsmar crash leaves 2 children hospitalized with serious injuries: PCSO

The Brief Deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Oldsmar that occurred Thursday afternoon at Tampa Road and St. Petersburg Drive. The crash involved a Nissan and a Tesla entering the intersection at the same time, injuring four people, including two children. Officials say a 4-year-old suffered serious injuries and a 6-year-old has life-threatening injuries, with speed believed to be a factor but no sign of impairment by either driver.



Deputies are investigating a crash in Oldsmar that sent multiple people, including two young children who were seriously injured, to the hospital Thursday afternoon, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

According to investigators, the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. along Tampa Road near the intersection of St. Petersburg Drive.

Investigators say Jayanna Clark, 27, was driving eastbound on Tampa Road in a Nissan sedan when she approached the intersection of St. Petersburg Drive. At the same time, Christy Proctor, 52, was in a Tesla facing westbound in the turn lane on Tampa Road, preparing to turn south onto St. Petersburg Drive.

Deputies say both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time and crashed in the middle of the road.

Proctor was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, PCSO said.

Clark was hospitalized with minor injuries, along with two juvenile passengers, a 6-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the 4-year-old suffered serious injuries, while the 6-year-old has life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Deputies say speed appears to be a factor in the crash. At this time, impairment does not appear to be involved.