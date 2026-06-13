'Turf Takeover' in Tampa provides positive alternative to 'Teen Takeovers'

The Brief As the Tampa Police Department cracks down on teen takeovers, there was an alternative event Saturday evening called the 'Prime Turf Takeover'. Safe and Sound Hillsborough and Tampa Police partnered to host the event. The goal was to give kids a safe alternative to teen takeovers.



Teen takeovers have become a problem in Tampa Bay that officials are now trying to solve proactively, so groups are hosting events to give kids safe alternatives.

An event to prevent violence

What we know:

Safe and Sound Hillsborough partnered with Tampa Police to host the ‘Prime Turf Takeover’ to give kids a variety of activities on a Saturday night.

"What we need to do is create an alternative, a solution for them to have a safe place to actually hang out and do fun things," said Chancey Scott, a football coach and event host.

The event included a boys' football tournament, a girls' flag football game, a video game competition, painting, content creation and, most importantly, food.

"It's a fun event, it's a family event," Scott said. "It's not just for athletes; it is for everybody in the community to come take part and enjoy it."

Young people solving problems

The backstory:

This event was created by two young people who wanted to give kids an opportunity.

Donald Walker III, 21, and Russell Stanley, 17, came up with the idea for a football tournament together.

"I just want to see them off the streets and, on the field, keep them out of trouble," Walker said.

"Teen takeovers are a negative thing, but I feel like we could have done something positive, bring the community together and do a positive takeover for young teens like me," Stanley said.

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These young men said that having people believe in them changed their lives.

"Mentors in my life, so it showed me to get my life together," Stanley said. "Because I was a troubled kid when I was young."

Now they want to give that to other teens.

"Now I'm up, I'm a little older, and I know what to do to bring the community together in good ways," Stanley said.

Tampa Police Chief speaks

What they're saying:

TPD Chief Lee Bercaw said this was another important event to remind kids there are alternatives to teen takeovers.

"Everybody has to come together. It's not just the Tampa Police Department that can solve the problem," Bercaw said. "And when the community comes together, great things happen."

There were cash prizes for the boys' football tournament, girls' flag football game and the video game competition.

This is the first event of the Safe Summer Series 2026 with plans to have more events in the future.

Joining the next event

What you can do:

You can learn more about the next event or how to volunteer on the Safe and Sound website.