Animal cruelty registry: Federal bill mimics Florida law

The Brief Florida could lay the groundwork for a nationwide animal abuser tracking system under a new federal proposal. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube is backing legislation to establish a national database for convicted animal cruelty offenders. Advocates claim the national registry will block convicted abusers from crossing state lines to harm more animals.



A new federal bill inspired by a Pinellas County case that sparked statewide change could soon bring an animal abuse tracking system to the entire country.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube is backing the Law Enforcement Animal Safety Harm Reporting Act, known as the LEASH Act, which would create a national database for people convicted of certain animal cruelty crimes.

Nationwide abuse database

What we know:

The push for a countrywide database grew out of the case of Dexter, a dog found decapitated at Fort De Soto Park in 2024 just days after his adoption.

The case led animal advocates to push for stronger protections, helping create Dexter’s Law, which took effect in Florida last year.

Previous Coverage: Man convicted in animal cruelty case that inspired 'Dexter's Law' arrested after appeal upheld original ruling

Florida's database, run by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, tracks individuals convicted of aggravated animal cruelty.

The tracking system helps shelters, rescues, breeders, animal control officers and law enforcement identify people with prior convictions.

Florida model expansion

The backstory:

Daytona Beach-based paralegal and animal advocate Debbie Darino said the goal of Dexter's Law was to stop abusers from moving to escape their records.

"People like Domingo Rodriguez. We don’t want him going somewhere else and doing the same thing," Darino said.

Domingo Rodriguez was found guilty in February 2025 of aggravated cruelty to animals and improper disposal of an animal carcass in connection to Dexter's case.

A new amendment is expected to address Florida’s database shortcomings.

Meanwhile, the LEASH Act would encourage other states to build similar databases by offering financial incentives through Department of Justice grants.

Federal animal protection

What they're saying:

Supporters say a nationwide system gives shelters a vital tool to keep animals safe across state lines.

"Florida has taken important steps to crack down on these crimes, and this legislation extends Florida’s model to better protect animals and help shelters place pets in safe homes," Steube said in a statement.

Florida tracking limits

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed when the federal legislation might face a full vote in Congress.

While Florida's registry is active, advocates say the current system still lacks certain identifying markers.

It remains unclear if the federal version will successfully mandate photos, dates of birth and specific conviction details that advocates say the Florida system still needs.

Congressional review timeline

What's next:

The LEASH Act is currently under review by the House Committee on the Judiciary during the legislative session.

Animal advocates are continuing to push for both state-level upgrades and federal passage.