Lakeland to discuss proposed 12-month data center freeze

The Brief Lakeland city leaders will debate a proposed Lakeland data center moratorium to pause new large-scale technology hubs. The temporary freeze would target massive facilities consuming over 50,000 megawatts of peak power to protect municipal resources. Final approval requires two upcoming public hearings scheduled for July where community members can voice their opinions.



Lakeland officials are set to discuss a proposed 12-month freeze on high-powered data centers during a crucial city commission meeting Monday.

Lakeland power freeze proposed

What we know:

City commissioners recently signaled approval for the city attorney to draft an ordinance halting new large-scale data centers. The proposed 12-month moratorium targets monthly peak power users pulling 50,000 megawatts or more.

Commissioners will discuss the proposal during their upcoming Monday meeting at 9 a.m.. The proposed freeze requires two publicly advertised hearings and a commission vote before it can be adopted.

City Commissioner Guy LaLonde Jr. explained the pause provides necessary time to research water demands, electrical grids, traffic congestion, noise pollution and environmental effects, which are concerns that many residents have.

Large-scale data centers

The backstory:

This decision follows intense neighborhood opposition to a proposed 500,000-square-foot data facility known as Project Swan, slated for a site near Old Tampa Highway and Wilkinson Road.

Officials have not yet confirmed how many specific data center projects are currently seeking local utility approval.

What's next:

Along with Monday’s discussion, the public hearings are tentatively slated for July 6 and July 21 at City Hall.