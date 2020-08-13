One arrested after protests in downtown Tampa

As two groups protested in downtown Tampa, one person was arrested for pushing another person from behind, police said.

The two groups were gathered Thursday around 7 p.m. Police said 40 individuals with the "Tampa People's Protest" were on the steps of City Hall. Meanwhile, 20 people with the "Back the Blue" group were on Franklin Street near the police department's headquarters.

At one point, both groups approached each other on Franklin Street and began arguing. That's when 31-year-old Jamela Passmore pushed the victim from behind, police said.

The victim and witness provided statements to the police, they said.

Later, officers found Passmore and approached her on Kennedy Boulevard. They said they tried to take her into custody, but she pulled away, then fell to the ground.

The officers said handcuffs were placed on her as she "continued to resist." She was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital after complaining about pain in her hip, they said.

She was given a notice to appear in court for charges of battery and resisting arrest.