One person in critical condition after Tampa house fire, authorities say
TAMPA, Fla. - One person is in critical condition after a fire broke out Saturday morning on the 1600 block of E. Idell Street in Tampa, according to authorities.
Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue
Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the scene, saying the home was heavily involved with smoke and flames after multiple 9-1-1 callers reported that a resident was trapped inside.
Firefighters successfully removed the victim from the home and took them to a local trauma center.
Authorities say the fire was under control within 20 minutes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
