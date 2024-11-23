One person in critical condition after Tampa house fire, authorities say

One person is in critical condition after a fire broke out Saturday morning on the 1600 block of E. Idell Street in Tampa, according to authorities.

Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the scene, saying the home was heavily involved with smoke and flames after multiple 9-1-1 callers reported that a resident was trapped inside.

Firefighters successfully removed the victim from the home and took them to a local trauma center.

Authorities say the fire was under control within 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

