One year later: No suspect caught in Fourth of July shooting that left 7-year-old boy dead

The family of a little boy who was hit by a stray bullet one year ago is still searching for answers.

Yitzian Torres was killed last year on the Fourth of July by someone who pulled a gun on Ben T. Davis Beach in Tampa. The shooter hasn't been caught, but the Tampa Police Department increased the reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

"I can't believe it's already been a year and a year that we haven't got the justice yet," said Marisol Ayala Hernandez, Yitzian's grandmother.

The young boy was on Ben T. Davis Beach that night with his grandfather watching the fireworks. However, police said at around 8:30 p.m., two men were arguing over a jet ski and at least one of them pulled a gun.

A stray bullet hit Yitzian as his grandfather tried to shield him from the gunfire.

"This is the consequences of all these irresponsible persons that they do this," said his grandfather, Juan Carlos Hernandez. "And we should have been here. All the families together, celebrating everything."

This July 4, family is trying desperately to encourage those who were there that night to finally say what they know.

"We have pictures, we have toys," said Marisol Hernandez. "I have a lot of things of him in my house. And I am still going to keep them, because he's in my heart all the time."

TPD has labeled Yitzian the "king of hearts" in their deck of cards of unsolved cases. They’re hoping that will tug at heartstrings and bring them the tip they need.

"Even if you have information that you're not sure how valuable it is, please share it with us," said Tamp Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

Yitzian's family said solving the case would go a long way towards them having some semblance of a life back. TPD is now offering a $25,000 reward, but it's still nothing compared to what they've lost.

"We're trying to be strong, but I know if he would have been here, we could have been in the beach and doing his fireworks and everything," said Marisol Hernandez. "We're just doing it, so we could have justice."

