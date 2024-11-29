1-year-old killed in early morning crash on I-4: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A 1-year-old girl died and several other people were injured in a rear-end crash on I-4 in Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday on the eastbound side of I-4 near the Mango Road exit.

According to FHP, a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 21-year-old woman hit the back of a Toyota RAV 4, which had two women and three children inside.

(Photo courtesy of FHP.)

The 1-year-old, who was riding in the RAV 4, died at the hospital.

A 3-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, FHP said.

Both drivers also went to the hospital and are expected to survive, according to troopers. The adult passenger in the RAV 4 was not injured.

