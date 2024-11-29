1-year-old killed in early morning crash on I-4: FHP
MANGO, Fla. - A 1-year-old girl died and several other people were injured in a rear-end crash on I-4 in Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
It happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday on the eastbound side of I-4 near the Mango Road exit.
According to FHP, a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 21-year-old woman hit the back of a Toyota RAV 4, which had two women and three children inside.
A one-year-old girl died and several other people were injured in a rear-end crash on I-4 in Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. (Photo courtesy of FHP.)
The 1-year-old, who was riding in the RAV 4, died at the hospital.
A 3-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, FHP said.
Both drivers also went to the hospital and are expected to survive, according to troopers. The adult passenger in the RAV 4 was not injured.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter