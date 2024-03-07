Florida OnlyFans model upset after school threatens to expel daughter

"I can have my own private life," says Jen Walender.

She is the mother to a student at First Academy Leesburg, a private Christian school. Speaking exclusively to FOX 35’s Kelsie Cairns, she says the school may dismiss her daughter.

Why? Walender’s alleged use of social media. She uses her Instagram account to advertise her OnlyFans account. She goes by "Taylor Vixen" on Instagram. The school met with the mom on Thursday.

"They told us that it has been brought to their attention that I've got some social media sites," Walender said.

She says kids enrolled in the school found her sites and began sharing them, causing class disruption. Her public Instagram account contains links to her OnlyFans page. OnlyFans is a site where subscribers can purchase content from creators. Content includes cooking, physical fitness, and more, but the site is primarily known for adult content.

"He gave us the option that we either would withdraw her from school immediately or take down the sites, and she could continue with the school year," she said.

She says the school cited its own handbook, in a section titled "Parental Behavior," when it issued this ultimatum.

That section reads: "Any parent who intimidates, harasses, provides false information, or otherwise inappropriately interacts with staff, students, or other parents, in person, via electronics, social media, the internet, or in any other manner, may be disciplined, trespassed from campus, referred to law enforcement, and/or have their children dismissed from the school."

When asked about this handbook citation, Walender said, "That doesn't have anything to do with this because I'm not interacting with anybody."

FOX35 reached out to the school for comment, to which the school responded: "While we do not comment on confidential matters concerning student enrollment, as a private Christian school, we are committed to leading students in a Christian lifestyle and promoting conservative, biblical values. Parents are expected to support such values. Websites or online activities inconsistent with such values would be a violation of our Parent Pledge and our Handbook policies."

"I think you can live your life a certain way, and you can raise your kids a certain way, and you don't have to put your moral judgment on other people that aren't hurting you, that aren't hurting your kids," Walender said.

First Academy is giving mom until March 15 to either take down the posts, or her daughter will have to be dismissed, she says.